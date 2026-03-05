Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Aishwarya-Abhishek pose together; Ambanis, MS Dhoni lead star-studded guests. Watch

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday, March 5. The grand ceremony in South Mumbai brought together prominent names from cricket, business and the film industry, turning the celebration into a star-studded affair. The nuptials follow a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar hosted by the Ambani family and a sangeet at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Tuesday.

Several well-known personalities arrived to bless the couple on their special day. The Bachchan family was among the notable attendees at the wedding. Amitabh Bachchan arrived with Jaya Bachchan, while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen at the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan chose a classic white kurta-pyjama paired with a shawl, while Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in an off-white saree with a golden border, accessorising her look with a flower gajra in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Abhishek Bachchan wore a black achkan with white trousers, while Aishwarya looked graceful in a sky-blue anarkali suit, keeping her hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Former India captain MS Dhoni attended with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The couple coordinated their outfits in white kurta-pyjamas with floral embroidery, with Sakshi completing her look with a statement necklace and earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrived with wife Hazel Keech. Yuvraj wore a brown sherwani, while Hazel stood out in a black floral saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also attended the wedding, dressed in a white saree paired with a pearl necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Story continues below this ad

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were also present. Harbhajan opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a printed Nehru jacket, while Geeta wore a blue gown-style saree with silver detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Mukesh Ambani arrived with Nita Ambani, while Akash Ambani was seen posing for photographers with wife Shloka Ambani. Nita Ambani wore a golden saree, while Mukesh Ambani opted for a black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Akash Ambani chose a blue-and-white sherwani, and Shloka Ambani wore a pastel green lehenga blouse paired with a cape.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan attended with wife Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer wore a black suit, while Sagarika looked elegant in a golden saree with her hair left open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Story continues below this ad

Suresh Raina also attended with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. Raina opted for an off-white kurta-pyjama with a jacket, while Priyanka wore a pastel-toned gown with a cape.

Among other notable attendees were Rahul Dravid with wife Vijeta Dravid, Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig, Anil Kumble with wife Chethana Ramatheertha, Ashish Nehra with wife Rushma Nehra, Venkatesh Prasad, and Ajit Agarkar with Fatima Ghadially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

The guest list also included music composer Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who attended with his wife Sunita Gowariker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sangeet night

The couple’s sangeet ceremony held on Tuesday night was a glamorous gathering that brought together several cricketers and members of the film industry. Guests at the pre-wedding celebration included Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig, and Yusuf Pathan with Afreen.

Story continues below this ad

Pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were held in Jamnagar on February 25. The Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise Arjun Tendulkar represents, shared a special video capturing moments from the elegant celebrations and wishing the couple well.

The 92-second video showed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani welcoming guests to the venue. The Tendulkar and Ambani families share a long-standing bond.

Expressing gratitude to the Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh bhai, I don’t think we could have chosen better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead.”

Reflecting on the emotional moment, he added, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai. (When your son brings a girl home to introduce her, you know that he has grown up.) They look madly in love with each other.”

Story continues below this ad

The cricket icon also shared how proud he was that his son had found someone who “loves you as much as you love her.”

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya attend Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception. See pics

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok has long been a part of the Tendulkar family’s close circle. She is known to be Sara Tendulkar’s best friend and had been acquainted with the family for years before her relationship with Arjun developed.

The connection goes back even further through their families. Saaniya’s grandfather Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, shares a long-standing relationship with Sachin Tendulkar.

Story continues below this ad

While Arjun Tendulkar, 25, is building his cricketing career as an all-rounder with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Saaniya, 26, has carved her own path as an entrepreneur, running a successful pet spa chain.

The two were formally introduced through Sara Tendulkar, who often brought Saaniya along for Pilates sessions, brunches and vacations. Over time, their friendship grew stronger and eventually turned into a relationship.