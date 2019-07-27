Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella shares photo with newborn son

Toggle Menu
While we have seen the little one wrapped in Arjun Rampal's arms, recently, Gabriella Demetriades shared a photo of him as he slept in her arms.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on July 18.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been sharing photos of their newborn baby boy on Instagram. While we have seen the little one wrapped in Arjun’s arms, recently, Gabriella shared a photo of him as he slept in her arms.

Sharing the awe-worthy photo on her Instagram stories, the South African model, wrote, “Tired but in love”. Later, she also shared a post with the love of her life Arjun Rampal and captioned it, “Walking into the weekend…”.

On Friday, Arjun who is already a father of two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, posted a monochrome photo of his childhood with his mother and compared it to his newborn son. “I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol,” he wrote along with the picture.

Arjun was earlier married to Mehr and after 20 years of marriage, got divorced in 2018. Later, he professed love for Gabriella on social media. He even announced her pregnancy with an adorable photo. “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby,” he wrote along with it.

On the work front, the actor was last in ZEE5 original The Final Call for which he was applauded by the critics.

