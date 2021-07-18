Arjun Rampal’s birthday post for son Arjun includes girlfriend Gabriella, daughters Mahikaa and Myra

Arjun Rampal’s son Arik turned two on Sunday and the doting father marked the special occasion with a series of adorable pictures with the birthday boy, along with a heart-warming wish for him.

“My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik,” Arjun wrote alongside six pictures of himself with Arik, partner Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters from first marriage– Mahikaa and Myra.



Arjun also took to Instagram stories to share more photos from his day out with Arik and Gabriella. The actor who recently completed filming Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut in Budapest, is now spending time with his family. In one of the Instagram stories featuring Gabriella and Arik, Arjun wrote, “We love you more and more.”

Arjun Rampal posted a series of pictures of his son Arik to wish him on birthday. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram) Arjun Rampal posted a series of pictures of his son Arik to wish him on birthday. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal is a doting father to son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Gabriella Demetriades captured goofing around with son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram) Gabriella Demetriades captured goofing around with son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal clicks candid shot of partner Gabriella and son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram) Arjun Rampal clicks candid shot of partner Gabriella and son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Gabriella also penned a beautiful note for Arik as she shared a cute photo of herself with her son.

“Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up,” Gabriella wrote alongside the picture showing her carrying Arik on her back.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed Arik– their first baby together– on July 18, 2019. Announcing Arik’s name on social media, Arjun had written in an Instagram post, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”