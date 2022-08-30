scorecardresearch
Arjun Rampal to star in Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is directed by Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha.

arjun rampal in money heist adaptationArjun Rampal to make cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness( Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal has joined the cast for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film, Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness. The thriller went on floors in London and will be shot in the United Kingdom. The thriller, which went on floors in London, is directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Talking about joining the cast, Arjun said in a statement, “It was a real pleasure to do a cameo in this film, as it reunited me with Paresh Rawal, who I adore, Nicky-Vicky who I have seen as kids and now as producers. Also I am very fond of the Sinha family and so delighted to see Kush at work doing so well and Sonakshi in a totally different avatar. Nikita will be a film to look out for and I wish the whole team my best wishes for it, as I had a blast working with them.”

Also Read |Arjun Rampal calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘sweet girl’, says he wasn’t sceptical about working with her: ‘I’ve seen her evolve…’

Producer Nicky Bhagnani said that working with Arjun Rampal is a childhood dream fulfilled. “When Arjun Sir was shooting for Deewanapan in 2001, both Vicky and I were constantly lurking on the film’s set because it was our family production. We were teenagers who were very inspired by him. We wanted to be cool like him. He hasn’t changed despite seeing success and fame. When we went on the set recently, he met us with the same warmth. He remembered the time I used to sit around on his set. It is such a joy to work with him so many years later and it feels like life has come full circle,” said Nicky.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is expected to release in 2023.

