Arjun Rampal responds as partner Gabriella’s brother arrested in drugs case: ‘No connection with him’

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, who is the brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella, the actor has issued a statement saying they have no connection or relationship. Agisilaos was arrested for possession of drugs in Goa. This is the third time that he has been arrested by the NCB.

Arjun, who’s currently filming in London, appealed for sensitivity in the matter and said that he is “shocked and taken aback” by the latest development.

“It’s unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person,” he said, distancing himself in the matter.

He said he trusts the system, “I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side on the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters.”

He asked the media not to connect him in this matter as he and his partner have nothing to do with the matter. “Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner’s and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau said in a statement that Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested on Friday for illicit possession and has been sent to judicial custody. He has been arrested earlier by the anti-drugs agency in connection with two cases.