When Arjun Rampal walked out of Rang De Basanti saying Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was confused: ‘I lost out on work’

August 3, 2022 4:43:58 pm
At one point in his career, actor Arjun Rampal took his fans by surprise when he walked out of filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti, which later emerged as one of the most iconic hits in Bollywood. The film, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role, revolves around a young filmmaker who hires college students to play freedom fighters in her film. However, after realising the rot in the government, the students become fierce patriots and take radical steps to set things right.
During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2005, Arjun Rampal opened up about why he backed out of the film. “I had a problem with the director. I was signed for the film, I had a new look and blocked my dates. It just became very confusing, because the director was very confused. I’m happy it didn’t work out in a way, because Rakeysh was very confused about the script, he was very erratic, some days he would be like ‘This is the way I want to do it’… and ‘You’re my character, oh are you my character?’ When someone is this confused, it’s best to say ‘I can’t work with you and good luck’.” As per reports, Arjun was supposed to play the role of Karan Singhania, essayed by Siddharth eventually.
When KJo mentioned that Arjun had blocked three months of bulk dates and if it still bothered him, he answered, “I think it is very unprofessional to do that to an actor. Yes, there was good amount of work coming to me and good work—and so people who were meant to be coming to me, didn’t come. I have lost out on work, it’s okay, everything happens for the best. I’m not holding anything against anyone.”
After KJo pressed further if he held anything against Aamir Khan, Arjun answered, “I had heard rumours that Aamir Khan does take a keen interest in his films and I would have loved to work with him. But to full respect to him, he did have a lot of fears that he put on the table and I hope all those fears are sorted now and can make the film that he wants.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Rang De Basanti, which released in 2006, starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan and Madhavan in an extended cameo. The actors were not the first choices for the films, as there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik had been approached as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Chennai children turn ‘Super Kid Cop’ to improve traffic discipline of motorists
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway’
Devyani International Q1 net profit at Rs 74.76 crore
The right order to eat your food is…
In RS speech, Harbhajan Singh raises issue of attacks on gurudwaras and Sikhs in Afghanistan
Jharkhand MLAs’ case: West Bengal CID says Delhi police stopped them from conducting raid despite warrant
Strict surveillance measures against monkeypox in districts bordering Kerala, says Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar
Watch: Kids sing ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ in New York subway
IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive programme in AI for business
Vikrat Rona star Sudeep corrects a journalist: ‘Kannada, not Kannad’
Kareena Kapoor responds to reports she demanded Rs 12 cr to play Sita: ‘I was never offered the role’
Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion