Arjun Rampal pens note as daughter Mahikaa turns 20, Gabriella Demetriades says ‘best big sister’

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa celebrates her 20th birthday on Monday, which has left the actor a tad emotional. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of Mahikaa. The video features Arjun and Mahikaa’s best moments together. “And just like that she’s 20. My little princess, you will and shall always be just that to me. You have grown up so beautifully and now with this new decade, that you step into only abundance of joy and happiness awaits you. Love you to smithereens my Mahu jaan. The force is with you,” Arjun Rampal wrote as the caption of the video.

He ended the post with, “Thank you for just being you. Happy 20th. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa #Shes20.” Soon, his friends and colleagues dropped adorable wishes for Mahikaa. Arjun’s Dhaakad co-star Divya Dutta wrote, “Happy happy mahikaa,” while his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped love struck emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Gabriella’s wish for Mahikaa. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram) Gabriella’s wish for Mahikaa. (Photo: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram)

Later, Gabriella shared a video on her Instagram stories and mentioned how Mahikaa is the best big sister for her son Arik. “Happy birthday, thank you for being the best big sister Arik could have asked for and just all around,” she wrote over the video. Arjun’s birthday post for his daughter came a week after he posted a video in which she flaunted her piano skills. The video had Mahikaa playing Lady Gaga’s Shallow, and her skills had Arjun impressed. “A work in progress. My darling Mahu who tested positive for Covid, spends some of her quarantined time, self teaching herself to play Shallow. From a Star is born. This is day 2 of that practice. Sorry for the long explanation. But just a proud Dad I guess,” he wrote as the caption.

Mahikaa is Arjun’s daughter from his first marriage with Mehr Jesia. The two ended their marriage of 20 years in 2018. Arjun has a son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella. The two have been dating each other for a few years.

On the work front, Arjun is looking forward to the release of Dhaakad, which stars him with Kangana Ranaut. He will also be seen in The Rapist.