Arjun Rampal’s new platinum blonde look will leave you surprised. See photos

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is sporting a new platinum look and this has certainly surprised his fans. Arjun shared his new look on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain.”

It seems like Arjun’s next Dhaakad, also starring Kangana Ranaut, will feature his new look.

On Thursday, Arjun was spotted by photographers as he stepped out of a hair salon in Mumbai donning his new look. Arjun did not pose for the photographers as it was raining at the moment, but waved as he got into his car.

Arjun Rampal stepped out sporting his new hairdo.

Arjun did not pose for the photographers but instead headed straight for his car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun did not pose for the photographers but instead headed straight for his car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun’s new look is certainly going to surprise his fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun’s new look is certainly going to surprise his fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier this year, Arjun had revealed his look for his upcoming film Dhaakad, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun is playing the antagonist in the film, named Rudraveer. He earlier spoke about his role in a statement and said, “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

Arjun was last seen in the ZEE5 film Nail Polish where he starred alongside Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called the film “an intriguing crime-legal thriller” in her review. “The fast-paced plot is padded with interesting little touches, with the characters being shown in their professional and personal garb. Jaisingh (Rampal) likes wearing black satin at home, and doesn’t seem to care for the women he is close to,” her review read.