Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh test positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest celebrities to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actors revealed their diagnosis on their social media accounts recently.

Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are some of the other Bollywood celebrities to contract Covid-19 in recent times.

Arjun Rampal tweeted a statement to inform fans and well-wishers that read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me.”

He added that everybody who has been in contact with him in the past 10 days, should take the necessary precautions. The actor also underlined the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware & wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!”

Need all your love and blessings. 🙏🏻. Please do not take the situation out there lightly. pic.twitter.com/gmu4iyHcQS — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 17, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared a statement on his social media accounts of his diagnosis. In it he said, “Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe!”

The current tally of Indian Covid-19 cases is 16,79,000. Many states have put in varying degrees of restrictions and curbs to halt the spread of the virus.