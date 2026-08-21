Arjun Rampal marries longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Goa

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Goa.

According to PTI, the couple completed the formalities at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Mapusa, North Goa, in the presence of close friends. The couple had obtained special permission from the Assistant Public Prosecutor of the local court to condone the 15-day waiting period required between the first and second signatures under local law.

Sub-Registrar Suraj Vernekar said the marriage was registered under Goa’s Uniform Civil Code. Arjun and Gabriella arrived at the office around 4 pm and were dressed casually for the occasion.

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Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a relationship since 2018, following the actor’s separation from his former wife, Mehr Jesia. The couple welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, before getting married. Four years later, they welcomed their second son, Ariv. In 2025, Arjun announced his engagement to Gabriella, six years after they began dating.