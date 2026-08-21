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Arjun Rampal marries longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Goa
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, before getting married. Four years later, they welcomed their second son, Ariv.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Goa.
According to PTI, the couple completed the formalities at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Mapusa, North Goa, in the presence of close friends. The couple had obtained special permission from the Assistant Public Prosecutor of the local court to condone the 15-day waiting period required between the first and second signatures under local law.
Sub-Registrar Suraj Vernekar said the marriage was registered under Goa’s Uniform Civil Code. Arjun and Gabriella arrived at the office around 4 pm and were dressed casually for the occasion.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a relationship since 2018, following the actor’s separation from his former wife, Mehr Jesia. The couple welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, before getting married. Four years later, they welcomed their second son, Ariv. In 2025, Arjun announced his engagement to Gabriella, six years after they began dating.
Previously, speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Arjun opened up about why he and Gabriella had not married despite having two children together.
The actor said, “It’s not me, it’s not her. What is marriage? A piece of paper after all. I think we are already married and there is no doubt in my mind about that. But, sometimes what that piece of paper can also do is change you. Because it’s like you think it’s permanent, it’s a false notion in fact but you are just legally bound.”
Also Read – ‘I was losing everybody who was close to me’: Arjun Rampal on ‘darkest phase’ of his life
He added, “It could change your attitude towards each other. I think that’s how we both feel. Whatever has happened between us was very organic. I don’t want to speak much about it because I don’t want to jinx it. I don’t think I need to justify this to anybody. For us, this is beautiful. You should keep experiencing it for as long as you can. In both our minds, we are married to each other. We are both pushing each other in the right direction and at the same time, we are boyfriend-girlfriend.”
However, Arjun Rampal had clarified that he was not against the institution of marriage.
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