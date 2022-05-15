scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Arjun Rampal says Kangana Ranaut is a ‘sweet girl’ and he wasn’t sceptical about working with her: ‘I’ve seen her evolve…’

While Kangana Ranaut has had many pitch-forked battles with Bollywood celebrities, Arjun Rampal says that he wasn't sceptical about working with her for Dhaakad, adding that the two have a close friendship.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 9:32:44 am
arjun and kanganaArjun Rampal plays the antagonist in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. (Photo: Zee Studios)

Actor Arjun Rampal has had many ups and downs in his Bollywood career spanning over twenty years. While his filmography has slightly staggered in the last few years, the actor has several projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming film Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut. Recently, Arjun said that he liked working with her and said that their friendship goes a long way.

In an interview to Times Of India, Arjun was asked if he was sceptical about working with Kangana, who is known to be a very headstrong personality in Bollywood. Arjun said that he wasn’t sceptical at all, and that he has known her for a long time. He also mentioned that both of them got their National Awards together, and following that, she had visited Arjun’s nightclub and they had partied together. He said that she has come home often and ‘is a sweet girl’ and he has seen her evolve as an actor.

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut says she can’t get married because of rumours about her beating up men, Arjun Rampal quips ‘Soch samajhkar…’

Arjun enjoys teasing Kangana playfully, and had earlier even prepared a matrimonial bio for her. In an interview to Siddharth Kannan, he pitched Kangana as a suitable bride, and said that she is a wonderful actor, a God-fearing person who loves yoga, and isn’t as intense as she’s made out to be.

The duo will next be seen in the spy thriller Dhaakad, which will release on May 20. Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. She’s out to nab Rudraveer, played by Arjun Rampal, who runs a human trafficking cartel. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

