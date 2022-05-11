Arjun Rampal prepares matrimonial bio for Kangana Ranaut, cheekily adds ‘Main bata dunga kaun unke kaabil hai…’

Kangana Ranaut in an interview said that her Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal is ‘just as controversial’ as her, but he never gets any bad press. Kangana is often in the news for her controversial statements, and has seemingly ostracised herself from the larger film industry because of her repeated remarks against prominent personalities.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said that it is society’s conditioning that allows Arjun to get away his comments, while she’s attacked for hers. Recalling how Arjun had presented a ‘leading filmmaker’ a nose-trimmer because he was disgusted by their nose hair, Kangana said that he can ‘get away with anything’.

Arjun had just said that they go back a long way, and had appeared in films that they’d like to forget. He declined to identify the film, and said, “Uska naam lena bhi paap hai (It’s a sin to even speak its name)’.” Reacting to this, Kangana said that she wouldn’t have gotten away with it had she made the same remark. “A guy can get away with anything, lekin agar maine kissi ko keh diya…”

She continued, “I think Arjun is very dhaakad, very controversial, he says what he says, he does what he does, but he doesn’t get bad press like I do.” Arjun replied, “Main pyaar se bolta hoon, Kangana thode dhaakad style mein bol deti hai (I express myself calmly, Kangana can get feisty).”

Arjun also attempted to pitch Kangana as a suitable bride, and said that she is a wonderful actor, a God-fearing person who loves yoga, and isn’t as intense as she’s made out to be. He added, “Main toh yeh bhi bata dunga kaun unke kaabil hain…”

Kangana and Arjun will be seen together in the spy thriller Dhaakad, which is due out in theatres on May 20. Kangana was last seen in the political biopic Thalaivii, and Arjun was recently seen in the Voot Select series The London Files.