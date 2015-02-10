Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez promote ‘Roy’ at jewellery store

Jacqueline and Arjun were in the capital to promote their forthcoming release ‘Roy’, and they launched Shreem Jewelers’ new collection of bridal jewellery and men’s accessories.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal were in the capital to promote their forthcoming release ‘Roy’, and they launched Shreem Jewelers’ new collection of bridal jewellery and men’s accessories here Tuesday.

“We are pleased to unveil our new bridal jewellery collection and men’s accessories by Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal,” the managing director of Shreem Jeweler Ashutosh Sharma said in a statement about the stars, who were present to promote their forthcoming film ‘Roy’.

The men’s accessories includes Indo US Cufflinks which have been specially designed keeping in mind the January visit of US President Barack Obama to India. The men’s range also consists of diamond rings, diamond studded Mont Blanc pen and more.

Jacqueline was also seen trying out the collection of diamond bridal jewellery.

