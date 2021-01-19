Arjun Rampal reveals his ‘deadly and cool’ look from Dhaakad

Actor Arjun Rampal unveiled the first look of his character from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad on Tuesday.

The actor, who plays the antagonist in the film, shared the poster on Instagram with a caption that read, “Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad🔥 Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!”

Talking about his new avatar, Arjun said in a statement that he is looking forward to starting shooting for the project.

“I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me,” the actor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

On Monday, the makers shared the official poster of the film and announced that Dhaakad will release in theatres on October 1 this year.

The poster featured Kangana in a fierce look. The actor plays Agent Agni, which she said is ‘India’s first female led action thriller’.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut movie Dhaakad to release on October 1

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!@SohamRockstrEnt @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @divyadutta25 @writish @DhaakadTheMovie.”



Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, Dhaakad is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana.