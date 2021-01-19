Arjun Rampal reveals his ‘deadly and cool’ look from Dhaakad

Actor Arjun Rampal unveiled the first look of his character from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad on Tuesday.
The actor, who plays the antagonist in the film, shared the poster on Instagram with a caption that read, “Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad🔥 Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!”
Talking about his new avatar, Arjun said in a statement that he is looking forward to starting shooting for the project.
“I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me,” the actor said.
On Monday, the makers shared the official poster of the film and announced that Dhaakad will release in theatres on October 1 this year.
The poster featured Kangana in a fierce look. The actor plays Agent Agni, which she said is ‘India’s first female led action thriller’.
Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!@SohamRockstrEnt @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @divyadutta25 @writish @DhaakadTheMovie.”
Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, Dhaakad is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.
The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana.
