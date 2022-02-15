Arjun Rampal on having a baby with girlfriend Gabriella, says they feel no need to get married: ‘It was a big step’

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are extremely private people and announcing their pregnancy three years back was a “big step” for them. In 2019, Arjun had shared a picture of himself with Gabriella and had written, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby.”

Talking about his decision of going public about his relationship and life with Gabriella, Arjun told Pinkvilla, “It was a big step both of us had taken at that time. Obviously, it was going to be scrutinised by many people on many levels. Though it doesn’t matter since you are a public person, it does affect you sometimes.” But Arjun and Gabriella decided to enjoy the “joyous” moment of their life instead of paying attention to “what others think”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Later, the couple thought the best thing to do to make everyone comfortable was to post this “adorable picture of three of us”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

During the interaction, the actor also revealed that he and Gabriella do not feel the need to get married. The couple is in a live-in relationship and are blessed with a baby boy who will turn three in July. On being asked if he ever felt the need to get married due to the societal pressure, Arjun replied, “Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She is the one who is not at all into marriage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Gabrielle believes that marriage is a beautiful thing but not being married doesn’t make her and Arjun “any less of a couple.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella first met through common friends and bonded over food. Earlier, the Rajneeti actor was married to Mehr Jesia and has two daughters Myra and Mahikaa with her.