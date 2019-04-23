Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades announce pregnancy

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday evening announced on Instagram that he and partner Gabriella Demetriades will soon welcome their first child. Rampal shared a photo of himself with girlfriend Gabriella, who was seen sporting a baby bump.

“Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby,” read the photo’s caption.

Gabriella Demetriades also shared the same picture with a caption that read, “Grateful for you two ❤️ can’t wait to meet you …”

This is the first time that Arjun Rampal has spoken about his relationship with Gabriella. Speculations were rife that the two were serious about each other after Rampal shared a photo on Valentine’s Day. “Spread the love. Happy Valentines to all. #valentines,” read the photo’s caption.

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress, who was seen in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable.