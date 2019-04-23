Toggle Menu
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades announce pregnancyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/arjun-rampal-girlfriend-pregnant-5691200/

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades announce pregnancy

Arjun Rampal on Tuesday evening announced on Instagram that he and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades will soon welcome their first child.

Arjun Rampal girlfriend
Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday evening announced on Instagram that he and partner Gabriella Demetriades will soon welcome their first child. Rampal shared a photo of himself with girlfriend Gabriella, who was seen sporting a baby bump.

“Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby,” read the photo’s caption.

Gabriella Demetriades also shared the same picture with a caption that read, “Grateful for you two ❤️ can’t wait to meet you …”

This is the first time that Arjun Rampal has spoken about his relationship with Gabriella. Speculations were rife that the two were serious about each other after Rampal shared a photo on Valentine’s Day. “Spread the love. Happy Valentines to all. #valentines,” read the photo’s caption.

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress, who was seen in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akshay Kumar to engage in a 'completely non political' conversation with PM Narendra Modi
2 Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Akkineni?
3 Satish Kaushik on Tere Naam 2: It is the love story of a gangster