Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their first child

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have welcomed their first child. Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta took to her Twitter handle to announce the arrival of the baby. Sharing a click with Arjun, Nidhi tweeted, “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️”

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for over a year. The actor confirmed Gabriella’s pregnancy in April this year. Posting a picture with his girlfriend, Arjun wrote, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby.”

The couple had even hosted a baby shower recently which was attended by Abhishek Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh and Diva Dhawan.

The social media handles of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are flooded with adorable pictures, mostly from the new mommy’s pregnancy months. Here are some of the photos.

Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.