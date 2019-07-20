Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades share first photo of their newborn son

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. Now the new mother has shared the first photo of her bundle of joy on Instagram. The adorable photo features the baby wrapped up in the arms of father Rampal.

Though the South African model preferred to not show the face of her baby boy in the photo, it is the happiness on Paltan actor’s face of holding his child which catches attention. Apart from this, Gabriella has also posted her no-makeup photo from what looks like a hospital bed.

Arjun Rampal has become a parent for the third time. He is a father to two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa from his first wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr got divorced in 2018. On Friday, the actor was seen with Myra and Mahikaa outside the Hinduja Hospital as they came to meet the newborn.

The actor had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April with an adorable photo. “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby,” Arjun wrote along with the photo. Gabriella also posted the same photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Grateful for you too. Can’t wait to meet you.”

The couple had even hosted a baby shower in May which was attended by Abhishek Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh and Diva Dhawan among others.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in ZEE5 web series titled The Final Call. The series got a positive response from the audience