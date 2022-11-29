Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday on a boat, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades says, ‘I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on’

Actor Arjun Rampal celebrated his birthday on November 26 in the presence of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and friends. Instead of having a regular birthday party at his home or a club, the actor decided to invite his close friends to a yacht party and surely had a great time. The actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared some pictures from the birthday party.

In the pictures, Arjun and Gabriella’s three-year-old son Erik was also seen mingling with the guest on board. The dressing theme for the party seemed to be white or pastels. Gabriella uploaded pictures on her social media account and declared that from now on, she will also host parties on yachts. She wrote, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there.”

Check out the pictures from Arjun’s birthday party –

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for a long time. They welcomed their first child, Erik, in 2019. The couple revealed that they met through common friends and their bonding felt very natural. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun had revealed, “Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?’ Then she just came and in 15-20 minutes there was this amazing leg of lamb, which me, my family, my friends and everybody really really enjoyed. And I said the saying is true, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Arjun was earlier married to former model Mehr and were together for 21 years before parting ways. They have two daughters together — Mahikaa and Myra.