Arjun Rampal gets a warm birthday wish from girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades: ‘Thank you for lighting up our lives’

It is Arjun Rampal’s 49th birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, his partner Gabriella Demetriades shared a video on Instagram, wishing him on his special day.

The video, set to Elvis Presley’s song “Burning Love”, features some fun moments of the actor and his son Arik Rampal. Arjun is also seen with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal from his first wife Mehr.

Sharing the clip, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “Happy birthday @rampal72 thank you for lighting up our lives, there really is no one quite like you. You surprise me everyday, keep being the lion that you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades also shared several photos on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy bday baby, Have the best year baby. We love you.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for quite a while. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun revealed how he met Gabriella. “We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps,” he said.

The actor added, “And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”

On the work front, Arjun Rampal has The Rapist, Dhaakad, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Nastik in the pipeline.