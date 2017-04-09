Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Arjun Rampal denies attacking cameraman in Delhi, calls it ‘fake news’

Arjun Rampal denies all reports of snatching a camera and throwing it at the man, thus injuring him in Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 9, 2017 2:55:08 pm
arjun rampal, arjun rampal attacks man, arjun rampal delhi case, arjun rampal controversy Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was in Delhi to perform at a five-star hotel.
Arjun Rampal refuted all allegations of getting into a brawl and assaulting a man in Delhi. The actor took to Twitter and cleared air around the reports. He wrote, “Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan?Man!!Where do people make this news up from?Not assaulted anyone #Untrue #Fakenews.”

Earlier in the day, a complaint of assault was filed against the actor for attacking a man and throwing a camera at him. According to ANI reports, Arjun got angry after a man took his pictures at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The actor allegedly snatched the man’s camera and threw it at him, apparently injuring him. The actor was at the plush hotel to perform at a DJ night.

The victim, Shobhit, spoke to the news agency. He said, “The incident happened at 3.30 am, I don’t know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me. Police not cooperating at all.”
Speaking about the performance earlier, Arjun posted a picture inviting his fans to the five-star club on a Saturday night. He wrote, “Delhi gets ready for an epic night at #prive The set is ready and we gonna make it very special. #prive #tonight #tunes #parrrtyyyyyy.” Arjun has been sharing some tweets since last night. However, the actor has not mentioned anything about the incident on social media.

The actor will be seen in a biopic of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, called Daddy. The film has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and stars Arjun as Gawli.

Also read | Arjun Rampal: Arun Gawli biopic ‘Daddy’ not a propaganda film 

Earlier, police had carried out an investigation when the actor met Gawli without permission at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital. An HT report had said that no prior permission was taken from the court or jail authorities by Arjun before meeting the convicted gangster.

The police had then said the actor can be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

