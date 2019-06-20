Arjun Patiala: Diljit, Kriti and Varun give us a funny and honest trailer

The trailer of Arjun Patiala, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma, was released today and going by it, a laughter riot is in the offing.

Advertising

The lead actors have been promoting Arjun Patiala through funny and unique videos where they were seen discussing the marketing strategy for the movie along with its USP. And as the stars promised, the makers have unveiled an “honest trailer”.

In the iconic baritone of Ameen Sayani, the trailer opens stating that it is a “policewali picture”. And amid cutaways of Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba), it quickly adds that Arjun Patiala is the 245th cop film from Bollywood!

Further introducing its lead actors, it claims that its hero Diljit Dosanjh (Arjun Patiala) is not muscular but cute, its heroine Kriti Sanon (Ritu Randhawa) is super dramatic and “hero ka dost” Varun Sharma (Onida Singh) has a funny back story about his birth.

Watch | Arjun Patiala Official Trailer

Advertising

Arjun Patiala has Diljit and Varun playing small town cops while Kriti is a crime reporter. We also get a sneak peek at villains and supporting cast that includes Ronit Roy, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Seema Pahwa, along with Sunny Leone in an item song.

The trailer has been packaged well. It is full of action, romance and song and dance. But we barely understand the story of the film. Looks like the makers have consciously made a decision to keep the plot details under wraps.

Touted as a ‘cop spoof comedy’, Arjun Patiala has been directed by Rohit Jugraj, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under their T-Series and Maddock Films banners, respectively.

The film is set to release on July 26.