Arjun Patiala song Main Deewana Tera: Diljit woos Kriti in this peppy dance number

Keeping the entertainment quotient intact, a glimpse of which we saw in its trailer recently, Arjun Patiala on Wednesday released a quirky song titled “Main Deewana Tera”. Ameen Sayani introduces the fun track as “pehla nahi par original ladki pataane waala gaana” and thus begins the shenanigans of actors Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma.

From the song’s music and beats to the choreography, everything is retro. So much so, that even Diljit’s attire reminds us of the Shammi Kapoor era. The song will soon end up on party playlists due to its foot-tapping tune.

“Main Deewana Tera” has Diljit Dosanjh wooing Kriti Sanon at what looks like a party. And Varun is giving the much-needed support to his friend. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa. Guru has also penned and sung the track.

Watch | Main Deewana Tera Song

Touted as a ‘cop spoof comedy’, Arjun Patiala has been directed by Rohit Jugraj, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under their T-Series and Maddock Films banners, respectively.

It also stars Ronit Roy, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Seema Pahwa, along with Sunny Leone.

Arjun Patiala is set to release on July 26.