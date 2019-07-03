Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda: Watch out for Diljit Dosanjh-Sunny Leone’s latka jhatkas

The latest song of upcoming film Arjun Patiala titled “Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda” is out. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Leone and Varun Sharma, it is a party number and seems to be an end credits song as it opens with the words “Mandatory Item Number”.

The song has Diljit smitten by Sunny who he addresses as ‘Habibi’ (meaning a loved one). Diljit as Desi Munda and Sunny as Crazy Habibi make the video a delightful watch with their perfect latka-jhatkas. Sunny looks gorgeous as she suits up. The upbeat number will likely get you grooving at a party.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, “Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda” is composed by hit music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. It is choreographed by Vijan Ganguly. The Arabic lyrics have been crooned by Benny Dayal.

Watch Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi VS Decent Munda starring Sunny Leone and Diljit Dosanjh

To promote the song, the makers released a video on Tuesday, where Sunny Leone gave some marketing tips to Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. She shared the video on her Twitter account with the caption, “🌧ka season hai, but kal hoga sab ‘Sunny’.”

The first song from the film’s album “Main Deewana Tera” has won many hearts and has been topping the charts.

Rohit Jugraj directorial Arjunj Patiala has Kriti Sanon as the female lead. It also stars Ronit Roy in a pivotal role. Talking about her co-actor Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti had earlier told PTI, “Here in Bollywood one has only seen an intense side of Diljit with this film people will get to see his impeccable comic timing. He is great at comedy. He has done this kind of films in Punjab but not here. It will be a surprise.”

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala releases on July 26.