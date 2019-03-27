Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh film’s release postponed to July 19

Arjun Patiala will now open in theatres on July 19, the makers announced on Wednesday. The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in May.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

“Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019,” the producer said, tagging the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music.

New release date for #ArjunPatiala… Will now release on 19 July 2019… Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell. pic.twitter.com/HgQf0xwGuY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy. It also features Varun Sharma.