Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh film’s release postponed to July 19

Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala was earlier scheduled to release in May. Film's co-producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film.

Arjun Patiala is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music.

Arjun Patiala will now open in theatres on July 19, the makers announced on Wednesday. The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in May.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

“Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019,” the producer said, tagging the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music.

In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy. It also features Varun Sharma.

