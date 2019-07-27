Arjun Patiala leaked online by Tamilrockers

Arjun Patiala is the latest movie to be leaked by Tamilrockers. The Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer is helmed by Rohit Jugraj. Jugraj also directed Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2.

Varun Sharma, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the movie.

Tamilrockers, like its name suggests, was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films.

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Arjun Patiala has failed to please critics. The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, “With Dosanjh’s high likeable quotient, faithful sidekick Varun Sharma’s skills at delivering broadsides, pretty heartthrob Kriti Sanon’s dazzling pearly-whites, and a host of reliable supporting acts, the film should have been much better than it is.”

“You can see some bright-sparky ideas at work. Animated squiggles, helpful labels like ‘Hero Ka Hero’, ‘Villain No 1’, at each character’s entry, and some imaginative computer graphics raise the technical quality,” she added.