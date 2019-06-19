Arjun Patiala: Diljit, Kriti and Varun promise to present an honest trailer in this funny video

The team of Arjun Patiala is ready to release the film’s much awaited trailer on Thursday. But before that, its lead actors Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma are planning unique marketing strategies for the film. Days after Kriti tuned a marketing guru for Diljit and Varun, the stars are here with a second clip where they are talking about the USP of their movie.

Advertising

In Episode 2 titled – “Whatte Idea Paaji”, Kriti, Diljit and Varun are seen pondering about the new element that Arjun Patiala will present to its audience. Diljit’s reply that the film has a lot of “action, comedy and romance” doesn’t go down well with the other two who claim that these are offered by every other film.

Watch | Whatte Idea Paaji – Episode 2

The three actors ultimately come to a conclusion that they will present an honest trailer of their film, unlike other movies which blindside its audience with misleading trailers. They claim that they will live by the moto – Honesty is the best policy.

Also read: Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon teaches marketing to Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in this funny video

Advertising

The funny video is a part of the team’s unique promotions which kicked off with its Episode 1 titled “What is marketing?” on Monday. The makers also released a series of character posters on Tuesday.

See photos: Meet Arjun, Ritu and Onida of Arjun Patiala

Arjun Patiala, which went on floors in February last year, has majorly been shot in Punjab. The film has Kriti playing a crime journalist while Diljit will be seen as a small-town cop. It also features Ronit Roy and Sunny Leone.