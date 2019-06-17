Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon teaches marketing to Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in this funny video

Kriti Sanon has turned marketing guru for Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma as the trio kicked off promotions for their upcoming film Arjun Patiala in a unique fashion. In Episode 1 titled “What is marketing?”, we see Kriti teaching her two male co-actors things that need to be done before the film’s trailer releases.

Advertising

The over a minute and a half long funny clip begins with Diljit and Varun planning a Goa vacation after wrapping up the shoot of Arjun Patiala. But before they could get their beach holiday sorted, Kriti enters and begins giving a lecture on the essentials to a successful marketing campaign and why they need to do that for their upcoming romantic comedy.

According to Kriti, the film needs “SVTS – Strategy, Viral, Trending, Samjhe?” And as she dons her professor mode, Diljit swoons over her beauty sitting in her class, only to be brought back to his senses by his lady love.

Watch | What is Marketing? – Episode 1

Kriti had recently spoken to indianexpress.com about the quirky romantic comedy. She said, “It is not a love story. It is more of a comedy with love as one of the angles, but there is a lot of north Indian Punjabi chaos happening. So, it is a crazy mad north Indian comedy.”

Advertising

Arjun Patiala went on floors in February last year and was shot majorly in Punjab.

The film has Kriti Sanon playing a crime journalist while Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as a small town cop.