Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula posts a picture in swimsuit after body transformation: ‘Still learning to un-hate my body’

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a picture of herself in a bikini, and wrote a motivational post on how she deals with "bad body image days".

Anshula KapoorAnshula Kapoor recently opened up about her body transformation journey. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/ Instagram)

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, after undergoing a major body transformation, has now shared a post on “learning to un-hate” her appearance as she posted a picture of herself wearing a chic bikini. Anshula, seen in a blue two-piece swimsuit, wrote, “3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple – ‘why not? I think you should totally wear one’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula also spoke about how she used to be hesitant about wearing a certain type of clothing and was conditioned to hide her body. However, she added that things have now changed, once she started loving the person she is.

“Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and ‘play it safe’, its like my default setting is to always be like ‘no, I can’t pull that off’. And I’m learning to change this,” added Anshula.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula also shared that during this journey, she still has “bad body image days”. She continued, “This image has been sitting in my drafts for a couple of weeks, because I still have what we call bad body image days. And on days like that I convince myself that only ‘perfect’ photos belong on the feed. I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula, who is the philanthropy partner at Fankind, also shared that she had clicked this picture on one of her recent vacations. “I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favorite days on our holiday.. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again 💜✨,” she concluded.

Also read |Arjun Kapoor on body transformation: ‘I lost weight earlier, but then I was trying to run away from realities of losing my mother’

Anshula’s post received a lot of love from her friends from the industry. Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others all reacted to the post. Arjun, in an interview with indianexpress.com, had spoken about why losing weight and getting back in shape was important for him. The actor had shared new pictures of himself on social media.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:21:35 am
