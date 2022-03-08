Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor drops post on 2-year body transformation: ‘It took so many tears, so much therapy’

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has a poignant message for all the women out there on International Women’s Day. Kapoor dropped a perfect picture of herself after her body transformation, and wrote a long note about how it took her over two years to accept herself with flaws.

Anshula Kapoor captioned the post as “Note to self” and said, “Talk a little nicer to yourself today.”

“For me today, being “healthy” means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing,” the note read.

She continued that it took her over two years, but she is “still a work in progress.”

“It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good – regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy”.

The post received adorable comments from her friends and people from the industry. Huma Qureshi called Anshula “sexy,” while her sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Onwards and upwards!!!” Some of her followers also thanked her for inspiring with the post. “Thanks for the inspiration,” a comment read.

The post has come a couple of days after she revealed her transformation. Sharing a mirror selfie where she is dressed in gym wear, she wrote, “Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror at yourself. Don’t you like you? Cause I like you.”

Anshula is Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister and Boney Kapoor’s child from his first marriage.