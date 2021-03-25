‘Always been a ladies man’: Arjun Kapoor poses with Rakul Preet, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan in Sardar Ka Grandson selfie

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson will soon release on Netflix. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film, Sardar Ka Grandson. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Last night, Arjun took to his Instagram to post a selfie with ‘the ladies of Sardar Ka Grandson’. The photo features the actor along with film’s director Kaashvie Nair and actors Rakul, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Divya Seth.

Arjun wrote sharing the photo, “Always been a ladies man !!! 😉 So happy & proud of what I got to see last night… To all the ladies of #sardarkagrandson in front of the camera, also behind it & especially the 2 producers at @emmayentertainment missing from this picture who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality… @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @neena_gupta @sonirazdan @divyasethshah @rakulpreet @kaachua.”

Sharing Arjun’s post, Soni Razdan wrote, “Such lovely words @arjunkapoor … super fun watching the fruits of our hard work too !”

Rakul shared this photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “#sardarkagrandson coming verryyy soon.”

Titled Sardar Ka Grandson, the family entertainer will premiere on Netflix this summer.

Sardar Ka Grandson follows the journey of a US-returned protagonist (played by Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Kanwaljit Singh, and Kumud Mishra.

Sardar Ka Grandson is written by Anuja Chauhan. The release date will be announced soon.