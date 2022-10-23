Arjun Kapoor wishes girlfriend Malaika Arora on birthday: ‘Be mine.’ Here’s how she responded

Arjun Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram, to wish girlfriend Malaika Arora on her birthday. Posting a gorgeous mirror selfie with her, he wrote, “The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine…”

Malaika reposted his Instagram picture on her story and wrote, “Only Urs” with a heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor during his visit to Koffee with Karan with cousin Sonam Kapoor, had opened up about why he took baby steps in making his relationship public. “I think I’ve lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can’t just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be ‘What do you mean?’ If you ease people in, they’ll understand,” he said.

When asked about marriage, Arjun said, “No, because it’s been two years of Covid, I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I’m not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work.”

Malaika Arora too has spoken highly about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In an interview with Masala magazine, she said, “The best thing about Arjun is not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and the two have a son, Arhaan, together.