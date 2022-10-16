Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of Parineeti Chopra from Uunchai, latter says ‘In this insecure world, people don’t do that’

Arjun Kapoor will always be there for Parineeti Chopra. The actor on Sunday shared the first look poster of Parineeti from her upcoming film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Barjatya’s family banner Rajshri, Uunchai marks Parineeti’s first film with the revered banner. In the film, she will be seen playing Shraddha Gupta. Arjun, who has worked with Parineeti in films like his debut romantic-drama Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and last year’s acclaimed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared the poster and called Uunchai a “special film”.

“She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari! With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from #Uunchai! A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22 Love and luck to Team Uunchai!” he wrote.

Parineeti wrote on her Instagram stories that Arjun launching her poster from the film was not a surprise but a “shock” and called him her “original, sach ka, asli dost (one true friend)”. In another story, Parineeti said she was touched by the gesture, which she said was a rarity in the “insecure world.”

“Arjun launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those ‘moments’ in our friendship and in our life. In this insecure world, people don’t do that. This is a core memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you baba. You are the best. Baaki sab phone pe (rest everything over call),” she wrote.

Screengrab from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram. Screengrab from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram.

Parineeti is currently seen on the big screen in her latest release Code Name: Tiranga, which is performing poorly at the box office. It is her first big screen release after last year’s washout, Saina.

Uunchai, meanwhile, marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.