A Twitter user questions Arjun Kapoor’s ‘double standards’, the actor replies like a pro

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. However, it seems Arjun’s confession did not go down well with some Twitter users.

Advertising

A Twitter user on Monday accused Arjun of ‘double standards’ when it comes to relationships. The user wrote, “You hate ur father’s second wife bcoz your father left your mother, and now u r dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26??”

But Arjun Kapoor handled the mean tweet in very dignified manner. He replied, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time… it’s easy to type & judge, think a little.”

He further added that the Twitter user should not be spreading such negativity with a celebrity’s face as her profile picture. “Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP,” the tweet read.

Advertising

Soon, the Twitter user apologised and mentioned that the intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiment.

“I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans…. Please Forgive me👃👃. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma’am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26,” the user tweeted.

Later in the day, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and appreciated the Twitter user for apologising. “Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy,” he wrote.