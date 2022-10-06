Arjun Kapoor took girlfriend Malaika Arora to football game: ‘Ticked off the bucket list…’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to be working on their bucket lists together. Last night, Arjun ticked off a wish by taking Malaika to a football game. The Chelsea FC game at the bridge (Stamford bridge) and it was something Arjun had always wanted to do with Malaika. The fact that his team won by 3-0 came as the icing on the cake.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a series of photos and videos and wrote in the caption, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In the pictures, Arjun and Malaika posed for adorable selfies. Arjun is also seen kissing Malaika’s head in one of the snaps and the duo is all smiles. In the video shared by Arjun, Malaika is seen grooving and enjoying the game and she was seen sporting a turtleneck white sweater with a perfect hairdo. Malaika took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie flaunting her accessories and wrote, “Ready, set, match ready.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time and the duo made it official on Instagram in 2019. Arjun has always been vocal about his relationship and recently he spoke about Malaika in an interview with Filmfare. He said, “She has always been supportive and has always understood my shortcomings and feelings. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind.”