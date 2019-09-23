Arjun Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Comali

Boney Kapoor, who forayed into film production in the south Indian film industry with Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, has acquired the remake rights of Jayam Ravi starrer Comali.

A statement from Bayview Projects read, “We are pleased to have gotten remake rights of Comali for all languages. Arjun Kapoor will be playing the lead in Hindi.”

A source adds, “Talks are on to remake Comali in Kannada and Telugu, as well.”

For now, Boney Kapoor is busy with Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is based on the golden era of Indian football. Up next, he will kick start work on his first Telugu film, an official remake of Badhaai Ho soon.

Comali, released on August 15, is still running in Chennai theaters. What happens to the protagonist who wakes up after getting stuck in a coma for 16 years forms the crux of the story. Written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film starred Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in important roles.