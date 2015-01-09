Post ‘Tevar’, Arjun Kapoor to adopt ‘one-film-at-a-time’ policy

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who’s film ‘Tevar’ released Friday, says that now he wants to do only one film at a time, to put all his efforts into that project.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who’s film ‘Tevar‘ released Friday, says that now he wants to do only one film at a time, to put all his efforts into that project.

Arjun was present along with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha to promoter their film here Thursday, when he was asked to comment on his future plans related to films.

He said: “An actor always wants to do selective work and concentrate on one film at a time. What I mean is that I would like to do one film at a time and put all my efforts into it.”

(Read: Tevar movie review: Arjun Kapoor film makes a couple of promises but delivers nothing)

Arjun, who has done six films in two years after his debut in 2012 with ‘Ishaqzaade’, says he now wants to plan his schedule better.

(Read: Five Reasons you must watch Sonakshi Sinha-Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’)

“I am going to slow down to plan things better so that I can focus on one film at a time, and promote the film, and hopefully shoot the other film after that,” he said.

(Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’ releases today, will it survive the ‘PK’ juggernaut?)

However, that does not mean he will reduce the work he does.

“I don’t intend to stop signing films or slowdown from the amount of work that I do, but plan it better. I want to channelise my energy in the most correct way and give 200 per cent (of my energy) to every film”, he added.

(Read: Arjun Kapoor: From Ishaqzade to Tevar, this Kapoor lad has impressed all)

‘Tevar’, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, is a remake of 2003 Telugu blockbuster ‘Okkadu’, which starred southern superstar Mahesh Babu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App