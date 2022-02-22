Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor visits Taj Mahal with him: ‘He saw it with me first’

Actor Arjun Kapoor‘s sense of humour is next level, and we all know it. Now, the actor has teased his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt as he and Ranbir Kapoor visited the Taj Mahal, while they were in Agra attending filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s wedding.

Arjun shared a picture of himself, which is apparently clicked by Ranbir Kapoor, where Arjun is seen smiling with the Taj Mahal in the background. Sharing the post, he wrote, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me…”

Responding to this picture, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Haha finally u both saw the taj 😜,” to which Arjun posted a funny reply, where he also tagged Alia Bhatt, and wrote, ” “@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia 😀.”

Arjun’s post made a lot of social media users chuckle. One user wrote, “You actually tagged Alia!?,” another wrote, “Alia has attitude, so Ranbir went to the Taj with you.”

Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma, among others, were in Agra to attend filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s wedding on Sunday. Ranjan married his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra.

Arjun and Alia have been great friends, and their chemistry in 2 States was lauded too. While the two have not done a film together ever since, both of them share a good bond. Alia and Ranbir stared dating in 2018. In a recent interview with indiaexpress.com, Alia spoke about how comfortable Ranbir makers her feel and how she believes in the relationship. She said, “There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”

“Of course I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it,” she added.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.