Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria resume shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns

The shoot of Ek Villian Returns resumed on Wednesday. (Photos: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram and Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria resumed shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns on Wednesday in Mumbai. The shoot was halted in April due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Balaji Motion Pictures took to their social media platforms to announce the commencement of the shoot of Ek Villain Returns. The post read, “Villains are back! Shoot resumes for #EkVillainReturns.”

Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham and Disha Patani, is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri had earlier told indianexpress.com, “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”

Ek Villain Returns will release in theatres on February 11, 2022.