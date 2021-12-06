Arjun Kapoor surprises Malaika Arora with date night on the beach, says ‘she is a vibe’

Seems like Arjun Kapoor signed off his Maldives vacation with a romantic surprise for girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor shared a video on Monday giving a glimpse of their date night on the beach which he planned for his lady love.

Arjun shared the video where Malaika can be seen walking bare feet into the surprise area. The dining spot was decorated with a big heart made by fairy lights on the sand. Lamps and lights were also used to make the place dreamy and romantic. Malaika, dressed in a lime green gown, seemed impressed by the setting, and in one clip could be seen enjoying her drink under the stars.

The Ishaqzaade actor used Harrdy Sandhu-Palak Tiwari’s song “Bijlee” in the background. He also captioned the post, “She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!”

While fans also seemed impressed by the video and even congratulated the couple, it was actor Sikander Kher’s comment that got everyone ROFLing. The actor wrote on Arjun’s post, “Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet.”

A few fans were also inquisitive about their wedding plans. Referring to the ongoing wedding season, a social media user wrote, “Bhai lage hath tum bhi hath peele karwa hi lo ab (Brother, you also get married now),” while another asked, “Shadi kab kroge bhai (when are you getting married).”

After spending a few days in the islands, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in horror comedy Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is currently judging India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV.