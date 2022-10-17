Arjun Kapoor’s thoughtful video message on ‘chachu’ Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th birthday: ‘You were company when I faced tough time as a child’

Sanjay Kapoor’s family and close friends have been showering love on the actor on his 60th birthday. While Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor shared old photos from the family album, Arjun Kapoor too shared warm wishes for Sanjay, but in a video form.

Arjun took to his Instagram to speak his heart out about the bond that he shares with his uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

See in photos | Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday

In the video, Arjun can be heard apologising as he was not a part of Sanjay’s big day, but said that he wanted to put this message out about how much he loves him, and how much Sanjay has meant and mattered to him all these years. Arjun said that Sanjay has been with him all the time he needed him. The actor mentioned Sanjay was there, when he ‘faced a tough time as a child, in his personal life’.

Along with the video, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Sanjay Chachu 👑 Thank you for introducing me to the ‘cool’ side of the Kapoors 😎 60 has never looked better. Love you 3000 @sanjaykapoor2500! ❤️ PS – Thank you for always making sure I was okay, being there & taking care of me…”

In response, Sanjay wrote in the comments section, “Love you Arjun that’s so so sweet, missed you a lot last night. The celebration was incomplete without you ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @arjunkapoor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Here are some more birthday wishes shared for Sanjay Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday in Dubai with a midnight bash.