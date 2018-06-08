Arjun Kapoor celebrates Veere Di Wedding success with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor in London, see photos

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Arjun Kapoor got to celebrate the success of Veere Di Wedding with the veeres aka Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: June 8, 2018 7:53:49 am
arjun kapoor, sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor, kareena kapoor london Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in London.
Veere Di Wedding success celebrations are far from over. Arjun Kapoor, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming Vipul Shah film Namaste England, joined his sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor in the celebrations in London. Yes, Arjun shared a photo in which he is seen with Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea and also their Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Arjun captioned the click as, “In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere s & @samyuktanair of course… #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it…” Arjun’s Instagram stories have more pictures. One of the click reads, “I get to celebrate the success of Veere in London with the veere’s.”

See the photos shared by Arjun Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor:

arjun kapoor, sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor, kareena kapoor london

arjun kapoor

Rhea Kapoor also shared a video from the celebrations. See the video here:

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within one week of its release. Looks like, Kareena, Rhea and Sonam are off for a vacation in London.

Sonam Kapoor is also awaiting the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju this month.

