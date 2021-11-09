Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Harshvardhan Kapoor are sweet, sassy: ‘Not like your going to listen to anyone’

Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, is celebrating his birthday today, November 9. As the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor turns 31, sister Sonam Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor shared special birthday wishes for him with photos from the family album.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her brother, and wrote, “Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness. ❤️ @harshvarrdhankapoor #birthday #birthdaywishes 🎉 🎂.”

Responding to Sonam’s post, her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja also wished Harshvardhan, and wrote, “Sweeeeeet. @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor.”

Harshvardhan’s cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his social media platforms to wish the Mirzya actor. Sharing a family portrait featuring the birthday boy along with sister Anshula, Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, Arjun wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures… have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it 😉).”

Sonam Kapoor who is in London with her husband has been missing her family back in India. She responded to Arjun’s post by writing, “So sweet love you both so much ❤️.”

Harshvardhan’s mother, Anil Kapoor’s wife and jewellery designer Sunita Kapoor also shared a heartwarming message on her son’s 31st birthday. She wrote, “The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it’s the purest love ,unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sunita’s post wishing her son received a lot of love from her friends from the film fraternity. Neetu Kapoor commented, “❤️🎈.” Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday Harsh. Love and prayers always. ❤️.” Harshvardhan’s uncle, Anil Kapoor’s brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday harsh ❤️.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor started his career with Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet (2015) as an assistant director. The film was bankrolled by Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. He then went on to make his acting debut in Mirzya (2016), a romantic fantasy film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. While his debut film didn’t create the magic he would have hoped for, his second project Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) was appreciated.

Harshvardhan then went on and did a special appearance in AK vs AK (2020) where he shared screen space with his father Anil. His latest project was Netflix’s anthology Ray (2021) where he was lauded for his performance as Vikram Arora in the episode — Spotlight — which was helmed by filmmaker Vasan Bala.