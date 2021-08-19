Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor make Antara Marwah’s baby shower picture-perfect, see all photos

The celebrations continue for the Kapoor khaandaan. Just days after Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, the family including Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, had another reunion at Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. In the photos that were shared on Instagram, the Kapoors looked resplendent in their traditional outfits. There was much laughter as well in one photo, as they seem to have been caught candid.

The Kapoor cousins shared the photo of all of them together, with different captions. Shanaya wrote, “Happy….missing @aashitarelan16 @karanboolani @jahaankapoor26 @harshvarrdhankapoor @janhvikapoor @anandahuja.”

Sonam also shared the group picture featuring the present generation and wrote, “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh.” Arjun Kapoor shared a monochrome photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Smiles R Us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula wrote, “The saga that was this ‘cousins’ photo…” Shanaya commented on the post, “Someone needed to take a BTS of this cousin’s photo!”

Maheep Kapoor shared a post featuring photos from Rhea’s wedding and Antara’s baby shower. “Weddings & baby showers #Photodump,” she captioned it. Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani, Shanaya’s brother Jahaan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja weren’t present at the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Antara Marwah, who is Tina Ambani’s niece, is expecting her first child with Mohit Marwah. The couple got married in February 2018 in the UAE.

The Kapoor family met at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu Bungalow and celebrated Rhea and Karan’s intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, who had been dating for over a decade, got married in a simple ceremony. Rhea shared numerous pictures from the ceremony, including one featuring her and Karan, and said that she wanted to run away and get married. “I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible,” she said.