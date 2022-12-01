scorecardresearch
Arjun Kapoor says ‘universe will serve you revenge you deserve’ hours after slamming Malaika Arora pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post about 'karma', hours after lashing out at a website for gossiping about Malaika Arora.

arjun kapoorArjun Kapoor had lashed out at a media portal for gossiping about Malaika Arora.

Actor Arjun Kapoor appeared to have calmed down slightly after lashing out against a website on Wednesday for posting gossip about him and his partner, Malaika Arora. Without offering any specific details or mentioning names, the actor shared a philosophical post about ‘karma’ on Instagram on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun wrote, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

Also read |Arjun Kapoor slams Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours, calls it ‘absolutely unethical’: ‘Don’t dare to play with our personal lives’

Less than 24 hours prior, Arjun had slammed a news report claiming that Malaika is expecting their first child. Sharing a screengrab of the news report, Arjun had written on Instagram Stories, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.” He added, “This is not done, don’t dare to play with our personal lives.” Malaika reposted Arjun’s story, and wrote that the gossip was “f***ing disgusting.”

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor’s latest Instagram story.

Malaika and Arjun’s relationship has always been closely scrutinised by the paparazzi and the tabloid media for various reasons. The couple has candidly spoken about their relationship in interviews. The went public in 2019, after several months of speculation.

Most recently, they’ve fielded questions about a possible wedding being around the corner, but Arjun has dismissed these rumours. The actor was last seen in the action-thriller Ek Villain Returns, which came and went without making much noise at the box office. Malaika will be seen in a special dance number in this week’s An Action Hero. She is also gearing up for the release of her reality show Moving in with Malaika, on Disney+ Hotstar. That being said, Malaika incited speculation about a possible engagement with Arjun in her announcement post for the show.

