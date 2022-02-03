Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula remember mother Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary: ‘I miss smiling with you’

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula remembered their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary on February 3. Mona would have turned 58 today. The television and film producer, and entrepreneur, died in 2012 after battling cancer for a few years.

Arjun shared a portrait of his mom and wrote a heartwarming message: “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa… I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side… I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you. Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son… ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In the photo that Arjun shared, a portrait of Mona is decorated with beautiful flower arrangement and their dog Max is looking at it.

Anshula too shared the same portrait, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma. 🌸 That feeling of ‘I want my mom’ really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay. Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster. Dahi kadhi and rice doesn’t taste the same without you Ma, but I’m going to toast to you and have some for lunch anyway. Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart. #AlwaysAndForever 💞.”

In an earlier interview with PinkVilla, Arjun had opened up about losing his mother a month-and-a-half before his debut film Ishaqzaade came out. He had said, “Of course it hurts and haunts me everyday. I miss my mom everyday. That’s something that won’t ever come back to me. Just when I was going to stand up on my own two feet, my backbone snapped. All the success and the failure, the love and hatred in these 8 years is all handle-able but what’s not handle-able is the fact that I don’t have her around me. Aap mujhe jitni nafraat doge chalega because I have seen the lowest lows in my life already. I lost my mother 45 days before I was about to embark on the toughest journey of my life where the world was going to see me. Everything else seems small in comparison.”

Mona Shourie, the former wife of Boney Kapoor, was the CEO of Future Studios, one of the first largest ready-to-shoot, fully furnished, indoor shooting studios in Mumbai. She was also a producer and bankrolled successful television shows such as Hera Pheri, which aired on Star Plus and featured Shekhar Suman, Reema Lagoo and Tanaaz Curim; as well as Yug and Wilayatee Babu on Doordarshan.

Arjun’s performance was lauded in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He was then seen in Netflix’s comedy Sardar Ka Grandson, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta; as well as in Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor has Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey lined up next.