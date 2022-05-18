Arjun Kapoor shuts down wedding rumours with Malaika Arora, writes ‘Love how everyone seems to know..’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have happily embraced their relationship in the public eye but much like any popular celebrity couple, they are often faced with wedding rumours. Recently, a few publications reported that Arjun and Malaika might be tying the knot in December and Arjun could not hold himself back from reacting to those rumours.

The reports also suggested that the wedding would be a low-key affair with their close friends and family members in attendance. But it looks like there is no substance to the reports as hours after this rumour started doing the rounds, Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do.”

While he has not specified the subject he is referring to, it appears that the Sardar Ka Grandson actor is talking about another set of wedding rumours.

Arjun and Malaika have been together for a few years now and have often expressed their fondness for each other in various interviews. In a chat with Janice Sequeira on Social Media Star, Arjun said that he opened up about the relationship because he wanted to show respect towards Malaika. He said, “I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation… what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous. And if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it’s better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, ‘this is our boundary, and now we are together’.”

In an earlier conversation with Film Companion, he had stated, “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected.”