Arjun Kapoor shows off his abs, his stunning body transformation impresses fans: ‘Biscuit aa gaye vapas’

Of late, Arjun Kapoor has been impressing his fans with his weight loss regime. His physical transformation photos on social media have been garnering a lot of praise and are even motivating his fans to focus on their fitness. Recently, the actor yet again shared a few photos from the gym where he is flaunting his abs.

Arjun, happy to see his abs back, posted three pictures on his Instagram story. The first one was shared with the caption, “Biscuit aa gaye vapas, chai lana zara!!” In the second photo, the Bhoot Police actor pondered upon having a party to celebrate his body transformation. He wrote, “Actually biscuits ka full packet ready hai ab bhai log… toh party kare???”

But, on second thought, the actor realised it’s time to work harder and not to party. “On 2nd thoughts no party let’s do some extra mehnat… #workinprogress” Arjun wrote along with his shirtless mirror photo from the gym.

Arjun has shown immense commitment towards achieving a fit body. The actor, who has had his fair share of scrutiny vis-à-vis his weight, is now giving fitness goals to his fans. A couple of days ago, he had shared his daily diet and workout routine from a bootcamp in Alibaug. “Just a day in my life when I’m not out working but I’m still working out😜😄” he had written along with the video.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will next share the screen with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain returns.