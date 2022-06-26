Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with Malaika Arora, shares romantic selfies from Paris vacation. See pics

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared photos from their Paris vacation on Instagram. The couple is in the city to ring in Arjun Kapoor’s birthday (June 26). In the photos, Arjun and Malaika posed with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Arjun captioned his post, “Eiffel good… I knew I would… @malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes.” Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Patralekhaa commented with several hearts. Arjun had earlier shared a photo on Instagram of a gift from Malaika, saying that she ‘reminded’ him about his birthday weekend.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for over four years. After initially keeping it under wraps, the couple went public with their relationship and do not hesitate to indulge in social media PDA as well. In a recent interview with Times of India, Malaika had spoken about taking their relationship to the next level. The actor shared that she feels positive and secure with Arjun. “I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” she said.

As Malaika Arora is 12 years older than Arjun, the couple have had to battle trolls for the past few years. Reacting on the same in an episode of Social Media Star, Arjun spoke about naysayers who dismiss his relationship on social media. “People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping. We have all become jananis. We all want to discuss ‘when will they get married, they don’t look good together, you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking,’” he had said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Ek Villain 2 and The Lady Killer in his kitty.