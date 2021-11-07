Arjun Kapoor shares photo with girlfriend Malaika Arora: ‘She makes me happy’

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of himself and his lady love Malaika Arora on Sunday. The photo is from a recent Diwali party hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence. Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving hand in hand for the bash.

Arjun posted the click with the caption, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy… @malaikaaroraofficial.” Malaika posted a red heart emoji in the comments section of Arjun’s post.

Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Tahira Kashyap, and Maheep Kapoor among others reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now, and they often share photos with each other on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Arjun spoke about his personal life to Film Companion and said, “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected.”

He added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”